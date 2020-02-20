Ayushmann Khurrana Sends Lots of Love to Vicky Kaushal as Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan and Bhoot are all Set to Clash at the Box Office

Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo Credits: Instagram)

They say a healthy competition is always needed and who better than Ayushmann Khurrana to prove the point? The actor's next release, Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan hits the screens on February 21 and it will clash with Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot: Part One The Haunted Ship. And while one may expect these actors to be at loggerheads or at least secretly praying for their own film's success over another, Mr Khurrana is, in fact, sending loads of luck and love to his competitor. Jitendra Kumar in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Here's a Look at Ayushmann Khurrana's Co-Star's Journey from TVF to Silver Screen.

"Ek hi din hum dono bhai aa rahe hain! Dher saara pyaar aur sammaan, Lekar aa rahe hain Vicky aur Ayushmann. Bhoot aur Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan," he tweeted while sharing his best wishes to his fellow actor. We bet Vicky will respond with an equally warm gesture and there are instances like these that reinstate our beliefs in the saying that friendships still exist in Bollywood. Trade pundits are already predicting a better opening for Mr Khurrana as against Mr Kaushal but let's hope they both emerge as winners in the end. Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship Quick Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal's Horror Film Has Plenty of Jump Scares.

Check Out Ayushmann Khurrana's Tweet

Ek hi din hum dono bhai aa rahe hain! Dher saara pyaar aur sammaan, Lekar aa rahe hain Vicky aur Ayushmann. Bhoot aur Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. 🤗👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/UWWM8wXwzz — Ayushmann Zyada Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 20, 2020

Ayushmann's next is a story that revolves around a gay couple and homophobia that's still a part of our society. Whereas Vicky ventures into the horror genre with Bhoot. Interestingly, Bhumi Pednekar will have a cameo in both, Bhoot and Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan. Ayushmann has already done his good deed and here's waiting for Vicky to respond to him.