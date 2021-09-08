Actor Vidyut Jammwal will pay a special tribute to 'Bigg Boss 13' winner late Sidharth Shukla on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, Vidyut posted a picture of Sidharth and informed his followers that he will go live on Instagram on September 8 at 1 pm to talk about the latter, who recently died of a heart attack. Sidharth Shukla Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Mumbai.

"A Tribute : The way I knew #SidharthShukla. Going live on Instagram tomorrow at 1 pm," he wrote. Vidyut was also present at Sidharth's funeral to pay his last respects. Sidharth Shukla Funeral: Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Bijlani, Asim Riaz and Other Celebs Bid Final Goodbye to the Actor (View Pics).

Check Out Vidyut Jammwal's Instagram Post Below:

Vidyut and Sidharth were good friends. They both started their career as models before venturing into acting. They even used to train together at a gym.

