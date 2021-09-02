In a shocking turn of events, actor Sidharth Shukla, who was known to be a popular face from the TV world has died. He had also won Bigg Boss 13. The reason for his death is said to be cardiac arrest. He was 40.

Sidharth Shukla No More:

Shocking news from Mumbai - Actor and Big boss winner Siddhart Shukla died due to heart attack in mumbai. pic.twitter.com/1rMbMFeF82 — ASHUTOSH MISHRA (@JournoAshutosh) September 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)