Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, is undoubtedly the biggest film everyone is eagerly awaiting. While the teaser has offered a glimpse into its action-packed world, its songs have kept the audience thoroughly hooked. As the film’s fever grips the masses, it has now taken over Kabaddi Team India and Team USA, with the makers announcing their association with the Kabaddi World Cup 2025. ‘Sikandar’ Song ‘Sikandar Naache’: Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna Give ‘Mashallah’ Vibes in This High-Energy Dance Number.

The USA Kabaddi Association, along with the makers of Sikandar, took to social media to share a video showcasing the teams drenched in the excitement of Sikandar.

They captioned the post, "Kabaddi World Cup ke Sikandar: Team India & Team USA... Powered by SIKANDAR... Bas mudne ki der hai. We are extremely thrilled to announce our proud association with the most awaited blockbuster of 2025—SIKANDAR. Heartfelt gratitude to Mr Salman Khan, Mr Sajid Nadiadwala, and Team Sikandar for their support." Salman Khan Wraps Up ‘Sikandar’ Shoot, Debuts Clean-Shaven Look Post-Filming – SEE PIC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kabaddi (@usakabaddi)

As Sikandar builds momentum, curiosity and anticipation continue to skyrocket. Salman Khan will return to the big screen during Eid 2025 with Sikandar, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, the film promises to be an explosive cinematic experience, with plenty more surprises still to come.

