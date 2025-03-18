We can't keep calm as the third song from Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandann's upcoming film Sikandar, titled "Sikandar Naache", was unveiled on Tuesday (March 18). After leaving fans grooving to the track's teaser, the makers have finally released the high-energy dance number, which is now crashing the internet. With music by JAM8 and vocals by Amit Mishra, AKASA, and Siddhaant Miishhraa, the song is a perfect party track, giving us "Mashallah" vibes with its catchy beats and Arabic feel. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the upcoming action thriller also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi and Prateik Babbar in key roles. Sikandar is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on March 30, 2025. ‘Sikandar’ Song ‘Zohra Jabeen’: Salman Khan’s Signature Swag Meets Rashmika Mandanna’s Sizzling Dance Moves in This Ultimate Festive Party Anthem (Watch Video).

Watch ‘Sikandar’ Title Track ‘Sikandar Naache’

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)