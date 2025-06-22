Sitaare Zameen Par, featuring Aamir Khan in the lead role, has earned INR 50 crore at the worldwide box office in two days. Billed as a spiritual sequel to the critically acclaimed movie Taare Zameen Par, the film focuses on themes of inclusivity and empowerment. Written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, the film released on Friday (June 20) in theatres worldwide. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film is produced by Aamir alongside Aparna Purohit and Ravi Bhagchandka. According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film has collected INR 30.9 crore nett at the domestic box office in two days. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Movie Review: Aamir Khan’s Earnest but Safe ‘Campeones’ Remake Is Uplifted by Its ‘Special’ Cast (LatestLY Exclusive).

About 'Sitaare Zameen Par'

Sitaare Zameen Par follows the journey of a basketball coach (Aamir), who mentors 10 differently-abled individuals. Alongside Aamir, the film also stars Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Cast: Aamir Khan’s Heartwarming Film Introduces 10 Specially-Abled Stars – Meet Ashish Pendse, Simran Mangeshkar, Gopikrishnan and Other Inspirational Actors Winning Hearts (Watch Videos).

Aamir's Taare Zameen Par released in 2007, starring Darsheel Safary alongside the actor. In the film, Aamir portrayed the role of a school teacher who helps Safary's character uncover his potential after discovering he has dyslexia.

Sitaare Zameen Par also stars Genelia D'Souza.