Singer Papon says his new song Siyaahii has been composed and shot remotely, which meant he had to jam on ideas to and fro with co-singer Shashaa Tirupati. He adds that the romantic single has a different vibe and sound. " 'Siyaahii' has a very different vibe and sound. It is very well written and composed by Shashaa. When she asked me to sing for her, I just had to say yes! She is immensely talented and I loved collaborating with her," Papon said.

"The song has been composed remotely. We jammed on ideas to and fro. I am really glad that it is out now and I can't wait for people to listen to it. Not just the music, but the song video has been shot remotely too. I am happy with the way the video has turned out," he added.

Watch Siyaahii Music Video Below:

Composed and penned by Shashaa, "Siyaahii" is themed on the permanent affect certain people have in one's life. The song was partially shot in Vancouver, Canada, where Shashaa is based, and in Assam where Papon currently stays.

