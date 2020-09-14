Actress Hina Khan has always aced all of her projects. Her next outing after Naagin 5 will be her music video with her Naagin co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar. Titled "Humko Tum Mil Gaye" the song is a romantic video that sees her featuring her alongside Dheeraj Dhoopar, has a very beautiful and strong message to give out. From showcasing a lot of love, motivation, inspirational support and a lot of positivity as well, the video is filled with a lovely vibe and a feel-good feeling, which is definitely going to touch numerous hearts. Hina Khan Shares First Look of Music Video Humko Tum Mil Gaye With Dheeraj Dhoopar (Watch Video).

Speaking about the message the song is set to give out, Hina shares,"I love stories which give out meaningful messages, and fortunately, "Humko Tum Mil Gaye" is one of those beautiful songs which is going to give out a beautiful message. While it does showcase true love between the couple, the theme also emphasizes on trust, confidence, motivation and mainly having faith in yourself to do the best in life that you can. I honestly feel that such lovely content to watch in times like these is a major positive boost, and I sure that "Humko Tum Mil Gaye" is going to radiate lots and lots of good and feelings to everybody out there." Humko Tum Mil Gaye: Hina Khan Shares First Look Of Her Song With Naagin 5 Co-Star Dheeraj Dhoopar.

This is not Hina's first music video. She did Ranjhanaa with her BB11 bestie Priyank Sharma. Ranjhana was loved by Hina and Priyank's fans and was a success. Dheeraj on the other hand also did a music video with his Kundali Bhagya co-star Shraddha Arya titled Viah Na Karauna. Humko Tum Mil Gaye releases on September 15.

