Actor Sahil Khattar says during the lockdown last year he had to go through a body transformation as preparation for a project. Since all the gyms were closed during the lockdown, singer Sonu Nigam offered the actor the use of his personal gym. Sonu Nigam Birthday: When The Brilliant Singer Crooned The Title Track Of BR Chopra’s Mahabharat (Watch Video).

Sahil said "I had no idea how I was going to lose weight, because of the pandemic I had gained some. Being from a Punjabi family myself in the initial days like every other family, my mother also had started cooking different things every day. So, I indulged in a lot of Chole Bhature, Pakode, and all types of fried food. Unwind With MTV: Lucky Ali, Sonu Nigam, Badshah to Treat Fans With Their Mesmerizing Performances in Upcoming Music Show.

"But, Sonu Sir came to my rescue as he offered his personal gym to me to train in. I haven't spoken about it much but credit goes to Sonu Sir for being so selfless and for opening his home to me and my trainer as this was in the initial days of lockdown when the situation was so scary and uncertain." The actor plays the antagonist in the upcoming film '200 Halla Ho' which releases on ZEE5 on August 20.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2021 06:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).