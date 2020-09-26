All the negativity on Twitter, led Sonu Nigam to quit the platform. But, dummy accounts in his name keep cropping up again and again. Recently, a fake Twitter account attributed to the singer made a tasteless post about Deepika Padukone amid the drug probe. The said post was retweeted by Ministry of Labour. It was later deleted but not before many Twitterati took screenshots of the retweet and criticised the government body. Now, Sonu took to his Instagram page to slam Ministry of Labour for the mistake. Bollywood Drug Probe: Deepika Padukone and Other Celebs' Cars Being Chased by Media Houses Prompts Mumbai Police To Issue Stern Warning.

"This is impossible to happen in a good, intelligent nation. It means that there is some mental trouble going on in the nation. For 3.5 years, I've not been on Twitter, nor I have any plans or reasons to rejoin," he said.

"The talk began with Sushant Singh Rajput's murder or death. Now, it has come to pettiness," he continued.

"In India, there is no value of cybercrime, shameful. Police should be ashamed. So many fake accounts using my named have popped up on Twitter in the past few years, and they write rubbish. We get the account shut, they reopen. There is nothing like cyber police in our country. It is shameful. If the Ministry of Labour cannot understand that Sonu Nigam is not on Twitter, then I can't expect it from a common man," he said. Sherlyn Chopra Attacks Deepika Padukone Amid the Drug Probe, Asks Why Did She Need 12 Lawyers If She Didn't Consume 'Maal'.

Watch Sonu Nigam's Video Here:

Check Out Screenshots of Ministry Of Labour's Retweet About Deepika Padukone Here:

Ministry of Labour is sharing a tweet that calls a woman a depressed drug addict with a vile photoshopped image of her. Healthy democracy. pic.twitter.com/LyTPP99hSD — Sankul (@sankul333) September 22, 2020

Sonu, once again, clarified that he is not on Twitter anymore. He requested people to not entertain tweets from fake accounts.

Deepika was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug probe launched on the sidelines of CBI investigating into Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

