Sonu Sood has been the knight in shining armour for migrant workers and stranded Indian students and citizens amid coronavirus lockdown. The actor has shown how influential people must use their position to help those in need, especially in the time of crisis like this one. The pandemic has brought forward the massive gap between the rich and the poor in India and with employment taking a hit amid this situation, the status of migrant workers has been deteriorating further. Till now, we have seen Sonu Sood arrange buses and flights to help workers reach their home towns. He has also come forward to help Mumbai Police with his massive donation of face shields. Sonu Sood Extends Support to Bring Back 1,500 Indian Students from Kyrgyzstan.

The actor has now decided to help out another villager who was recently in the news for selling his cow in order to buy a phone for his daughter's online classes. An article about the plight of this villager caught Sonu Sood's eye and the actor has now asked for details about the family so as to provide them with some financial help. Recently, he responded to a news article asking for details as he wrote, "Let’s get this guy’s cows back. Can someone send his details please."Sonu Sood Launches Pravasi Rojgar App to Help Migrants Find Job Opportunities (View Tweet).

Check Out Sonu Sood's Tweet Here:

Let’s get this guy’s cows back. Can someone send his details please. https://t.co/zv0Mj8DCh9 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 23, 2020

According to India Today, the milkman in question is Kuldip Kumar of Jwalamukhi in Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh. Kuldip was quoted as saying by the news portal that he was told by teachers that if he wanted his children to continue their studies, he needed a smartphone. Looks like, Sonu Sood will make sure that Kumar gets his cow back now that he has decided to help him out.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2020 08:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).