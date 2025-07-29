MovieVerse Studios, the mainstream content arm of IN10 Media Network, has partnered with Beacon Media to launch a global content alliance focused on amplifying stories from the Global South. This collaboration aims to create a borderless content ecosystem spanning Hollywood, India, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America - connecting with over three billion viewers worldwide. Ad Legend Prasoon Pandey Turns Film Director: MovieVerse Studios and Ellipsis Entertainment To Produce His Mythological Thriller.

By bridging cultures and markets, this alliance marks a pivotal shift in global entertainment, championing collaboration over competition and spotlighting diverse narratives from emerging regions on the international stage.

Aditya Pittie, Managing Director of IN10 Media Network, said, "In today’s connected world, the future of storytelling depends on meaningful collaborations that bring together creativity, technology, and reach. This partnership encourages the industry to work more closely, fostering a diverse and inclusive content ecosystem that resonates with global audiences."

"We are entering an era where collaboration, not competition, is the key to success," said Manoj Narender Madnani, Chairman of Beacon Media. "This alliance is not just about creating content - it’s about reshaping the global entertainment landscape, ensuring that diverse stories reach audiences across all formats and are made accessible worldwide. It’s 1+1=11 in action - where strategic partnerships, such as this one with IN10 Media, backed by visionary entrepreneurs like Aditya Pittie and Anand Mahindra, multiply impact."

Future-Proof Content Strategy Across Multiple Mediums

The partnership will focus on producing feature films, premium series, and micro-series designed specifically for digital-first platforms like Instagram Reels, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts. It will also explore experimental digital-first content to captivate next-generation audiences.

Vivek Krishnani, CEO of MovieVerse Studios, said, "The Global South is home to some of the most dynamic and culturally rich stories waiting to be told. With this partnership, we are ensuring these culturally rooted narratives reach the global stage in the most impactful way possible. We are excited to develop content that resonates across geographies and platforms, whether it is through compelling cinematic storytelling or strategic digital-first initiatives."

Forging ties between the Middle East & India

The alliance is strategically positioned within the deep economic and cultural ties between India, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, two of the largest investors in India’s entertainment and technology sectors.

IN10 Media Network has been a key force in driving India's entertainment sector forward, integrating traditional storytelling with new-age digital distribution models. ‘Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi’ Announcement: Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam and Eesha Rebba’s Telugu Movie, Produced by MovieVerse Studios, Reveals Title and Release Date.

A Groundbreaking Slate of Projects

The partnership will introduce a Malayalam-language feature film, bringing South Indian storytelling to global audiences along with a slate of movies under development. It will also adapt a slate of Dr Deepak Chopra’s bestselling fiction works, tapping into a wide-reaching global readership. Additionally, a new wave of micro-series is being developed that will focus on digital-first storytelling for next-generation audiences.

To lead its ambitious original content slate, Beacon Media has appointed Manini Priyan as Head of Content. A distinguished author and screenwriter, Priyan brings a global perspective and a deep understanding of cross-market storytelling, ensuring the partnership delivers high-quality, culturally resonant content at scale.

Beacon Media has a production alliance with renowned media executive, Fadi Ismail, former MBC Group Director of Drama that is producing Arabic content at scale for digital first audiences. With Hollywood evolving and global demand for diverse stories at an all-time high, this partnership is positioned to lead the charge in creating a truly interconnected global entertainment industry.

