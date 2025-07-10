MovieVerse Studios and Ellipsis Entertainment are delighted to announce the launch of a new mass contemporary mythological thriller, directed by Prasoon Pandey, the biggest name in Indian advertising. This marks his highly anticipated debut as a filmmaker. IN10 Media Network Launches Its Film Division MovieVerse Studios; Check Out Its Announcement Video!

Prasoon has been recognised as the first Asian featured in Campaign Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential advertising filmmakers worldwide. His work has won numerous awards at Cannes Lions, Clio Awards, and D&AD. With this feature, he adds feature films to his body of work, bringing his strong visual aesthetic and storytelling abilities to the big screen.

Noted screenwriter Vaibhav Vishal has written the script combining modern storytelling with a strong, culturally rooted narrative.

Aditya Pittie, Managing Director of IN10 Media Network, spoke passionately about the project: "At MovieVerse, we've always believed in backing stories that offer something fresh and exciting to the audience. This collaboration marks a monumental leap forward for us. Recognizing the immense potential and creative passion behind this project, knowing it holds the promise of both artistic excellence and mass appeal, we welcome Prasoon Pandey aboard to debut with us. His immense storytelling prowess will undoubtedly set new standards in the industry. This collaboration with Ellipsis Entertainment, led by Tanuj and Atul, further strengthens our commitment to creating content that resonates with audiences who crave mass entertainment of the highest calibre." ‘Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi’ Announcement: Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam and Eesha Rebba’s Telugu Movie, Produced by MovieVerse Studios, Reveals Title and Release Date (Watch Teaser Video).

Vivek Krishnani, CEO, MovieVerse Studios, said, "At MovieVerse Studios, we are dedicated to delivering content that strikes the perfect balance between emotional connection and cinematic grandeur in partnership with India’s finest talent. Collaborating with Prasoon Pandey, along with our partners at Ellipsis Entertainment, for his feature film debut is an exciting opportunity to bring forth stories that are not only relatable and engaging but also provide a rich, cinematic experience. With his expertise and our shared vision, we are confident that the film will captivate and resonate with the audience, offering them truly special entertainment that they’ve been seeking."

Echoing these sentiments, Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar, Partners at Ellipsis Entertainment, stated, "Prasoon has been a dear friend and someone we’ve admired for decades. Over the years, we’ve shared countless scripts with him, but this one resonated deeply enough for him to make his feature film debut. We are honored to welcome him into the Ellipsis family, joining the illustrious ranks of ad filmmakers like Ram Madhvani, Suresh Triveni and others, who have transitioned to impactful filmmaking. Partnering with MovieVerse, led by Aditya Pittie and Vivek Krishnani, further ensures a collaboration with solid, like-minded professionals who share our vision." ‘Rakkayie’ Teaser OUT: Intense Nayanthara Shines in MovieVerse Studios’ New Action-Packed Film (Watch Video).

Prasoon Pandey said, "I really enjoy the kind of stories I get to do in Advertising, which is why I haven't done a feature film yet. So if I have to take a short break from ads after we are done casting, I was clear that it would have to be a story that's truly intriguing and unlike anything I've seen before. So when Atul shared this with me, I knew this was the one. I've been unable to get it out of my head. It is a narrative with the potential to push cinematic boundaries. I couldn’t have asked for better collaborators than MovieVerse Studios and Ellipsis Entertainment to embark on this journey." The lead cast will be announced shortly.

