Actor Suniel Shetty took to social media to refute re ports claiming that his building has been sealed by the BrihanMumbai Municip al Corporation, calling it misreporting and fake news. Shetty, who resides in Prithvi Apartments in South Mumbai's Altamount Road, t weeted claiming there is no "Delta Variant" in his building society. The act or said that while a notice has been put up on one wing, the entire building has not been sealed. Suniel Shetty’s Building Sealed by BMC After Spree of COVID-19 Cases Were Reported From Actor’s Residence.

"Wow! Must say that fake news spreads quicker than any virus. People, pls do n't spread panic. There's NO Delta Variant' in my building society. Just one COVID+ case & the patient is recuperating a t Breach Candy hospital. The others are currently negative and self quaranti ned," Suniel Shetty tweeted on Monday evening. Suniel Shetty Shares a Video of Ahan Shetty Running With Daughter Athiya Shetty’s Rumoured Boyfriend KL Rahul, Calls Them ‘My Strength and Love’.

Check Out Suniel Shetty's Tweet Below:

Wow! Must say that fake news spreads quicker than any virus. People, pls don’t spread panic. There’s NO ‘Delta Variant’ in my building society. Just one COVID+ case & the patient is recuperating at Breach Candy hospital. The others are currently negative & self quarantined. — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) July 12, 2021

"My building is safe and the family is fine. One wing has a notice up but NO T entire building sealed as being misreported. My mother, my wife Mana, #Aha n, #Athiya & my staff; as well as the entire Bldg are fine & thank U for you r good wishes. Sorry folks no #DELTA," he mentioned in a separate tweet.

