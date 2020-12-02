Earlier this morning Bollywood actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol tweeted about his health condition and revealed that he has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. The actor has been staying in Kullu district for the past few days and is now in quarantine. The 64-year-old actor had undergone a shoulder surgery in Mumbai and was recovering at a farmhouse near Manali. Sunny Deol, Bollywood Actor And BJP MP From Gurdaspur, Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says Himachal Pradesh Health Secretary.

In his tweet, Sunny wrote, “I got myself tested for coronavirus and the result has come back positive. I am in isolation and feeling well. I request that all those who came in contact with me recently should isolate themselves and get tested."

As soon as Sunny tweeted this message, his comment section was flooded with wishes for him. One user went on to write, "Nothing will happen sir! Nothing bad happens to good people! U r a good son an amazing brother and good family man and outstanding human being !! Kuch nahi hoga sir !! Just take rest all will be fine!" while others prayed for his speedy recovery.

Check Out The Tweets Here:

Nothing will happen sir ! Nothing bad happens to good people ! U r a good son an amazing brother and good family man and outstanding human being !! Kuch nahi hoga sir !! Just take rest all will be fine ! — RB (@RahulBedis) December 2, 2020

Get Well Soon

🇮🇳👍Get well soon "HON.SUNNY DEOL-JI".We pray God for your longevity and healthy life..!!👍🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/MTK2yeXAc4 — @ Rana Prashant G. Mahalle (@Prashan_indian) December 2, 2020

Fan Wishing For Sunny's Speedy Recovery

Wishing you a speedy recovery @iamsunnydeol paaji... get well soon❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/KPNjqEhGRc — Abhinav Gautam (@Abhinav59774456) December 2, 2020

Well Said!

A positive human being as you are will become Negative very soon.Wishing you the abundance of health and happiness always 🌹🌈 — Saurav Singh (@SauravSun) December 2, 2020

More Power To Sunny!

Get well soon paji. Love u ❤️❤️🙏 @iamsunnydeol You are Dharam's son. Show your power paji.@aapkadharam ❤️🙏 — Suraj Tiwari Surya (@Surajtiwarisur4) December 2, 2020

No Doubt At All!

There is no doubt that you will soon recover and be committed to serving the people — Unmesh Patil (@UnmeshPatilBjp) December 2, 2020

Sunny recently announced his next film on social media as well. He will soon be seen in the sequel for Apne alongside his father Dharmendra, brother Bobby Deol and son Karan Deol. The film will have a Diwali 2021 theatrical release. Sunny Deol Sparks Row, Says 'No One Better Than Me When It Comes to Beating' While Referring to Alleged Criticism From State Govt Employees.

Apne 2 will be directed by Anil Sharma. He had also helmed the 2007 hit drama and is excited to reunite with the team. The film will be produced by Deepak Mukut. Sunny's Son Karan said Apne 2 will be special as he is getting to collaborate with his family.

