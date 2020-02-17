Sunny Deol Sparks Row, Says 'No One Better Than Me When It Comes to Beating' While Referring to Alleged Criticism From State Govt Employees

Sunny Deol (Photo Credits: ANI)

Gurdaspur, February 17: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Bollywood star Sunny Deol on Monday stoked a controversy while reacting to his alleged criticism from state government employees. In contentious remarks, which appeared to be stated in a lighter vein, Doel suggested that he could beat up those who said that people of his constituency elected a wrong person. The Bollywood actor was attending a rally in Pathankot. He alleged that employees of Punjab government, which is being ruled by the Congress, were harassing people of Gurdaspur district.

“I have been told state government employees harass people saying they elected wrong person. I don't interfere in such trivial issues. I don't believe in making controversial remarks but everyone knows no one is better than me when it comes to beating up someone,” the actor-politician was reported as saying. Sunny Deol Hopes Kartarpur Corridor Will Help in Maintaining Peace Between India, Pak.

Yesterday, the BJP MP was also seen dancing with students at a college event in his constituency. Deol danced to a chart-buster from one of his most popular movies, "Gadar- Ek Prem Katha". He also addressed students of RR BAWA DAV College for Girls Batala. The Bollywood star shared the video on his Facebook page.

Earlier this month, Posters reading "missing MP Sunny Deol" or "gumshuda ki talaash MP Sunny Deol" surfaced in Pathankot. The posters were put up to protest the alleged "absence" of MP Sunny Deol from his constituency.