Sunny Leone Gives a Glimpse of Her 'Great Day' As She and Her Husband Daniel Weber Pick Out Fresh Veggies From a Farm in LA!

Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus pandemic has brought everything to a standstill as not much outdoor activity is being permitted at this point. While India is currently in its fourth phase of lockdown, US has been enjoying a little more relaxed social distancing. Actress Sunny Leone who flew to Los Angeles amid COVID-19 lockdown, citing reasons of safety for her children seems to be currently enjoying her time there. Recently, the actress had shared a picture of herself from a botanical garden in LA and now she has shared another amazing picture of her activity on a farm in LA. Sunny Leone: Let's Celebrate the Diva's Birthday With 6 of Her Awesome Dance Numbers (Watch Video).

Sunny took to Instagram to share pictures of herself and husband Daniel Weber from a farm where the couple went vegetable picking. There certainly isn't anything better than to do eat some organic veggies and looks like the actress is doing just that in LA. Sharing pictures from a gorgeous sunny day in the farm, the Jism 2 star wrote, "Went to the farm today with @dirrty99 we are now picking our own veggies straight from Mother Earth! :) great day!"Sunny Leone Sends Out a Sweet Message Thanking Her Fans On Her Birthday, Says 'I'm a Lucky Girl to Get So Much Love' (Watch Video).

Check Out Sunny Leone's Post Here:

Sunny Leone along with husband Daniel Weber and kids, Nisha Kaur Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Asher Singh Weber flew to the US earlier this month. The actress has been using this quarantine to do some fun stuff and we have seen her sharing everything from dance videos to workouts and more. From her recent posts, it looks like Sunny is enjoying stepping outdoors in US considering while her time in India, the actress was under strict lockdown.