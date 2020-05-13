Sunny Leone Sends Out a Sweet Message Thanking Her Fans On Her Birthday, Says 'I'm a Lucky Girl to Get So Much Love' (Watch Video)

Sunny Leone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sunny Leone celebrates her birthday on May 13 and wishes have been pouring in for the Bollywood star since last night on social media. As the actress turns 39, fans have been posting amazingly warm wishes and sweet messages for the Jism 2 star. Leone has been keeping everyone entertained amid the coronavirus lockdown with her super hilarious posts. From making funny videos such as the one where she pranked husband Daniel Weber to her amazing dance videos, Sunny's Instagram account has been a saviour for bored fans amid quarantine. The actress recently took to Instagram to post a video message for her fans on her birthday. Sunny Leone: Let's Celebrate the Diva's Birthday With 6 of Her Awesome Dance Numbers (Watch Video).

Sunny shared a special video thanking all her fans for sending their amazing wishes on her birthday. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes everyone!! I am so lucky you are all a part of my life!" In the video, Sunny also spoke about the current situation and how it has been difficult for everyone. After sending a heartfelt thank you for her fans, she spoke about getting through this difficult time and said, "I hope you guys get through this with a big smile and we will." Sunny Leone Workout and Diet: Fitness Mantra That Keeps The Gorgeous Actress in Perfect Shape at 39 (Watch Videos).

Check Out Sunny Leone's Post Here:

Sunny's fans loved her amazing message as they showered it with multiple heart emojis. Leone has currently been quarantined with husband Daniel Weber and their kids Nisha Kaur Weber, Noah Singh Weber, Asher Singh Weber. Recently, Leone celebrated Mother's day and wrote a beautiful post about keeping her kids safe amid the coronavirus situation, she wrote, "In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer “corona virus” Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother’s Day!"