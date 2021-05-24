Sunny Leone uploaded a funny video on her social media page, where her team struggles to fit her into a beautiful yellow gown. The video is from the set of her reality show MTV Splitsvilla, and Sunny is getting ready for a shot. Sunny Leone Slays in a White Gown With a Thigh-High Slit and We Think It Could Be Your Perfect Pick for a Sexy Look This Valentine's Day! (See Pics).

In the clip, four people from her team struggle to zip her up in the dress.As everyone tries their hand at zipping her up, Sunny captioned the Instagram video saying: "Takes an army to make a gown look perfect." Sunny Leone in an Off-Shoulder Multi-Coloured Gown Is a Sight To Behold (View Pics).

On the work front, the actress will soon be seen in Shero. The film is directed by Sreejith Vijayan and is scheduled to be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.The actress is all set to make her digital debut with the web series Anamika, helmed by Vikram Bhatt.

