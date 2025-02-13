Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): Reema Kagti's directorial 'Superboys of Malegaon' is all set to open the National Indian Film Festival of Australia (NIFFA) 2025.

The Indian support includes the Indian High Commission in Australia, consulates of Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth, the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), SBS (Special Broadcasting Service - Australia), and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). It features an impressive lineup of over 35 world and Australian premieres of Indian films in 16 languages with 7 red carpets in seven cities of the opening night film Superboys of Malegaon. A first of its kind in Australia. NIFFA 2025, Australia's first and only annual national Indian film festival, is dedicated to celebrating the diversity of Indian cinema beyond Bollywood.

Excited about the screening, producer Ritesh Sidhwani in press note said, "Excel Entertainment has a long-standing relationship with Australia, beginning with Dil Chahta Hai. We're truly excited that Superboys of Malegaon has been so warmly received, with multiple red carpet events across the country as part of the National Indian Film Festival. It's an incredible honor, and we can't wait for audiences to experience and connect with this inspiring story."

NIFFA will take place in 7 cities (Sidney, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Canberra) with more than 40 films being screened with 3 world premieres and 36 Australian premieres. Kickstarting from Thursday, February 13, the festival will run till Sunday, March 2, 2025.

The film, inspired by a true story, follows the journey of Nasir Shaikh, an aspiring filmmaker from the small town of Malegaon, who dreams of making movies with his friends despite many challenges. It stars Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in lead roles. (ANI)

