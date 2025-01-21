Sushant Singh Rajput (born on January 21, 1986) made a significant mark on Indian entertainment through his versatile roles in television, dance reality shows and films. Over his 12-year career, he garnered widespread admiration for his ability to bring diverse characters to life, earning a dedicated fan following. However, before his rise to fame in Bollywood, Sushant was a background dancer. He was part of the renowned Shiamak Davar troupe and even had the opportunity to perform in the same frame with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. ‘People Might Take Extreme Steps Like Sushant Singh Rajput’: Goa CM Pramod Sawant Cites Actor’s Suicide in Mental Health Discussion at Young Leaders Conclave.

When Sushant Singh Rajput Danced With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Melbourne

During the 2006 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in Melbourne, Australia, Sushant Singh Rajput performed as a background dancer representing India. In the throwback video, he is seen shirtless, dancing alongside the ever-graceful Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to traditional classical music. This rare footage captures a young SSR showcasing his dancing skills before he rose to fame in the film industry, making it a memorable moment for his fans. ‘Felt Like a Personal Loss’: Manoj Bajpayee Opens Up on ‘Sonchiriya’ Co-Star Sushant Singh Rajput’s Passing, Reveals Warning Him To Build a ‘Thick Skin’ (Watch Video).

Watch Sushant Singh Rajput’s Old Video Below:

Sushant Singh Rajput's Career

Sushant Singh Rajput’s acting career began when Balaji Telefilms spotted him during a performance at Prithvi Theatre, leading to his TV debut in Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil (2008). His portrayal of Manav in Pavitra Rishta (2009) earned him widespread recognition. He made his film debut with Kai Po Che! (2013) and starred in hits like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), Kedarnath (2018) and Chhichhore (2019). His final film, Dil Bechara (2020), was released posthumously.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput tragically died by suicide on June 14, 2020, at the age of 34, in his duplex flat at the Mont Blanc building on Carter Road, Bandra, Mumbai.

