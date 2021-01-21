The charming smile, effortless acting and dancing skills of Sushant Singh Rajput aka SSR will always be remembered by fans. He starred in a number of successful Bollywood films, but showed no air of stardom. He remained humbled and obliged to each and every fans’ request. The paparazzi loved to capture every moment of him whenever he stepped out of his home. He was a superstar for many in the reel and real world as well. January 21, 2021, marks SSR’s birth anniversary and his fans across the globe are remembering him by sharing thoughtful posts by using #SushantDay. Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Pavitra Rishta, Sonchiriya, Dil Bechara – 8 Memorable Roles of the Late Actor That'll Forever Be Etched In Our Hearts!

One just cannot accept the fact even now that a talented soul like Sushant Singh Rajput took a drastic step on June 14, 2020. From family to industry members to fans, all are demanding justice for him. On this day, fans are not only demanding justice, but are even remembering him and his wonderful deeds. Let’s take a look at some of the posts shared by fans on the late actor’s birth anniversary. Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary On January 21: Fans Remember The Late Actor, Trend ‘One Day For SSR Birthday’ On Twitter.

A Classic Actor

Being Positive

The Ray Of Hope

A Successful Star

Gem Of A Person

Sunshine

That Infectious Smile

An All Rounder

#SushantDay

From a background dancer to becoming television industry’s popular face and then Bollywood’s most sought after actor, Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey in the world of showbiz will always be cherished. Gone too soon, but will always be remembered for his amazing works and humble nature.

