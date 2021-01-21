The charming smile, effortless acting and dancing skills of Sushant Singh Rajput aka SSR will always be remembered by fans. He starred in a number of successful Bollywood films, but showed no air of stardom. He remained humbled and obliged to each and every fans’ request. The paparazzi loved to capture every moment of him whenever he stepped out of his home. He was a superstar for many in the reel and real world as well. January 21, 2021, marks SSR’s birth anniversary and his fans across the globe are remembering him by sharing thoughtful posts by using #SushantDay. Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Pavitra Rishta, Sonchiriya, Dil Bechara – 8 Memorable Roles of the Late Actor That'll Forever Be Etched In Our Hearts!

One just cannot accept the fact even now that a talented soul like Sushant Singh Rajput took a drastic step on June 14, 2020. From family to industry members to fans, all are demanding justice for him. On this day, fans are not only demanding justice, but are even remembering him and his wonderful deeds. Let’s take a look at some of the posts shared by fans on the late actor’s birth anniversary. Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary On January 21: Fans Remember The Late Actor, Trend ‘One Day For SSR Birthday’ On Twitter.

A Classic Actor

Laughter is timeless. Imagination had no age , and dreams are forever 💞 ✨💫🦋. @itsSSR 💖✨💫🔥🌪️💥.#SushantDay pic.twitter.com/gU4O9W4z4J — sushant's voice (@Justice17826805) January 21, 2021

Being Positive

The Ray Of Hope

Sushant Thank you For Being Our Guiding Light #SushantDay pic.twitter.com/i6xppSB51O — Esther Joseph (@esther_joseph13) January 21, 2021

A Successful Star

No matter how much the world tries to hold you back, always continue with the belief that what you want to achieve is possible. Believing you can become successful is the most important step in actually achieving it......#SushantDay pic.twitter.com/yzPKvK7dkh — Jähañ Prīya 🥀🦋🌻 (@loststar1421) January 21, 2021

Gem Of A Person

You are a Gem 💎 Happy birthday my love ❤ I miss you and forever :) I only wish this time you should gift us yourself in your Birthday :) Love you 😁🌈❤#SushantDay pic.twitter.com/EtssMsn2Uc — sushholic (@sushholic) January 21, 2021

Sunshine

"Just hold on for a while the magic is just around the corner."@itsSSR :).... Happy birthday sunshine.. Your existence is a great blessing of God.#SushantDay pic.twitter.com/UAnUf0z2pM — Fatima zahra🦋Justice for SSR 🦋 (@FatimaZ53524989) January 21, 2021

That Infectious Smile

You may not convince everyone by sharing your issues, but you can always please everyone with your SMILE! SSR smile is infectious 😍😍#SushantDay — 🦋Hope🦋Believe🦋Truth Wins🦋 (@rupali2312) January 21, 2021

An All Rounder

Great scientist =SSR Great Actor=SSR Great dancer=SSR Great teacher=SSR Entirely :) A great human=SSR Happy birthday to the great SSR❤#SushantDay @nilotpalm3@itsSSR pic.twitter.com/aeHeZl0irc — Rusdha22 (@Rusdha22Sushant) January 21, 2021

#SushantDay

His smile is precious 😍 The smile gives us to strength to fight harder everyday. We will not let you down. We lost you but we will not spare those criminals who took you from us. We SSRians took pledge that we will not stop until Justice is served...#SushantDay pic.twitter.com/z1W0O8KcIM — Nermeen (@sushfanseg) January 21, 2021

From a background dancer to becoming television industry’s popular face and then Bollywood’s most sought after actor, Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey in the world of showbiz will always be cherished. Gone too soon, but will always be remembered for his amazing works and humble nature.

