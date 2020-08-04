Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe is seeing new developments with each passing day. One of the biggest talking points though has been whether the case should be handed over to CBI. While the late actor's father recently requested Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to transfer the case to CBI, now Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer has responded to the same. The actress's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, released a statement saying that there cannot be a transfer of a case which had no legal basis for Bihar to get involved. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Bihar Government Recommends CBI Probe.

In his statement, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer said, "The Petition Filed by Rhea Chakraborty in SC that Bihar Police had NO jurisdiction to Investigate the case will continue in SC. There cannot be transfer of a case which had no legal basis for Bihar to get involved. At the most, it would be a 'Zero FIR' and transferable to Mumbai Police. The transfer of a case on which they had no jurisdiction to CBI has no legal sanctity. Having realised that Bihar has no jurisdiction this illegal method has been adopted. Otherwise, you are interfering in the Federal Structure of our Nation in a back door manner. It touches the very root of the Federal Structure on the basis of which India became a Republic by Union of States. Satish Maneshinde Advocate."Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: LJP Leader Chirag Paswan Writes Letter to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Requests Him to Order CBI Inquiry in Bollywood Actor's Case.

Check Out ANI's Tweet Here:

It was earlier reported by ANI that the DGP had spoken to Sushant Singh Rajput's father this morning and he gave consent for a CBI inquiry after which, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announced that he will recommend the case for a CBI investigation.

