Bihar, August 4: Bihar government recommended CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Tuesday. According to an ANI update, JDU spokesperson Sanjay Singh informed that the government of Bihar has recommended that CBI take over the reins of the investigation in connection with the actor's death case.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar informed that the DGP spoke to Sushant Singh Rajput's father on Tuesday morning and he gave consent for CBI inquiry. Following which, the Bihar government recommended a CBI probe.

The hearing in PIL filed in Bombay High Court, seeking transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation was postponed due to heavy rains in Mumbai today. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: LJP Leader Chirag Paswan Writes Letter to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Requests Him to Order CBI Inquiry in Bollywood Actor's Case.

Bihar Govt Recommends CBI Probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case:

Bihar Government recommends CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case: JDU Spokesperson Sanjay Singh pic.twitter.com/MZd6YW37Jw — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

On Monday, a day after Bihar Police officer Vinay Tiwari was 'forcibly quarantined' in Mumbai, leaders of BJP, Congress, JDU and RJD came together demanding CBI probe into the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan wrote a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and urged him to order CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The LJP leader also requested the Bihar CM to speak with PM Narendra Modi and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on 'misconduct' with Bihar Police officer in Mumbai to probe the case.

