Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh had filed an FIR in Patna accusing Rhea Chakraborty of abetting his son to commit suicide and also alleged that she had illegally transferred Rs 15 crore from the actor’s bank account. Rhea soon filed a petition with the Supreme Court (SC) seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai. The hearing was initially supposed to take place on August 5, but the Bihar government told the SC that Rhea’s plea should be dismissed as it was ‘premature, misconceived and non-maintainable’. According to the latest report, the SC will hear the actress’ petition of seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai on August 11. SC to Hear Rhea Chakraborty’s Plea Seeking Transfer of FIR from Patna to Mumbai Today.

On August 7, Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its Mumbai office in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The actress’ former manager Shruti Modi was also seen at the ED office to record her statement. Rhea had earlier requested that the recording of her statement to be postponed until SC hearing, but ED rejected Rhea’s request. Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani has been asked to appear before ED today. Centre Moves SC, Seeks to Make Itself a Party to Rhea Chakraborty’s Petition.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The CBI has collected documents related to the Sushant’s death from Bihar Police.

