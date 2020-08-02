After late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed an FIR against the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in Patna, a team of 4 police officers from Bihar landed in Mumbai to cross-question and conduct their side of the investigation. Amidst the whole hullabaloo that SSR's suicide investigation has become, it was discovered that Sushant would frequently change his phone number. And now, as per reports in ANI, the Bihar Police have uncovered that none of those sim cards were registered under Sushant's name. Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Movie Dil Bechara To Premiere On Star Plus On August 9, 2020 After Digital Release on Disney+ Hotstar (Deets Inside).

However, the commonality that was discovered was that one of the sim cards was registered under his roommate Siddharth Pithani's name. Siddharth was residing with Sushant as his flatmate until the time of the actor's suicide. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Mumbai Police Not Cooperating, Obstructing Fair Investigation by Bihar Police, Says Sushil Kumar Modi.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

None of the sim cards that were being used by Sushant was registered in his name. One of them was registered in the name of his friend Siddharth Pithani. We are now tracking the call detail records (CDRs): Bihar Police. #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2020

And now, the Bihar Police, who has questioned a few people with regards to the suicide and also gained access to SSR's bank statements, will now be pulling out Sushant's call records to analyse and figure out who did SSR speak to in his last few days. However, a Republic report quoted Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Sunday as saying, "We don't have post-mortem report details, CCTV footage or any information that has been collected by Mumbai Police during probe till now."

Earlier this week, Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, in a conversation with Republic, revealed, "First of all, I did not have his number after we broke up. Sushant left and after that, I did not ask for his number from anyone because its okay. From what I came to know recently, he was changing his phone numbers because I spoke to Sweta Di, his sister from the United States. She got a call on 17th or 18th of May this year and she did not receive it. She messaged him 'Who's this?' and from his side, Sushant messaged, 'Di it's me, I want to talk' and then she called and asked him why is he changing his number again and again. Nobody used to have his number. Why he was doing that, nobody knows that. But I am very sure, there is someone out there who knows the truth. I am very sure that there has to be somebody who knows why he was changing his number."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 02, 2020 02:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).