On Friday we told you that Aditya Chopra has recorded his statement with the Mumbai Police in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe. Now we know what he may have said in his statement. As per a report by ANI, Chopra revealed that Paani wasn't shelved due to Sushant. The news agency quoted him saying, "Paani was not made because of creative differences with Shekhar Kapoor and had nothing to do with Sushant Singh Rajput." Paani would have been Sushant's third film with Yash Raj Films after Shuddh Desi Romance and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. Suicide Or Murder: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Doppelganger Sachin Tiwari To Feature In A Film On The Late Actor’s Life (View Poster)

Paani was in the talks for many years now. Back in 2013, YRF announced that they would bankroll the project with Sushant in the lead and Shekhar Kapur will remain as the director. It has a futuristic premise and is set in a time when the water has gone scarce for humankind. The film was initially announced at the Cannes Film Festival but never saw the light of the day as YRF pulled out of the project.

Paani was rumoured to go on the floors with Hrithik Roshan in the cast many years back. Speaking about Sushant and Paani, Shekhar had told Manoj Bajpayee during a live session, "Paani, producers ne kaha, ‘Hum nahi banayenge Sushant ke saath. Paani nahi banegi.’ Kuch aur film koshish karke bana leta, woh nahi kiya. Main bahar chale gaya Hindustan se. Gussa, naraaz ho gaya." (Producers of Paani said they won't make the film with Sushant. I should have tried to make something else with him. I went abroad as I was hurt and angry). We wonder if that's the reason why Chopra was called for questioning in relation to the actor's death.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2020 01:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).