Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020. The Dil Bechara actor died by suicide at his Mumbai residence, but his death case is getting mysterious with each passing day. It was a while ago when Bihar police stated that the prime accused in the late actor's death, Rhea Chakraborty is absconding and is not in touch with them. This news came in on the same day when the centre told the Supreme Court that it has given a green signal to the recommendation made by the Bihar government to transfer the probe to CBI. And now, the latest report in ANI says that Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Rhea Chakraborty with regards to the case. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Suicide Case: Rhea Chakraborty Is ‘Absconding’, Says Bihar Police (View Tweet).

The report elaborates that Chakraborty is asked to appear at their Mumbai's office on August 7. 2020. "Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons Rhea Chakraborty in connection with #SushantSinghRajput's death case. She has been asked to appear before the agency at its Mumbai office on 7th August," the tweet reads. Earlier, it was Rhea's Chartered Accountant Ritesh who was interrogated by ED in connection to money-laundering. Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty’s Interim Protection Denied by Supreme Court.

Check Out ANI's Tweet Below:

Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons Rhea Chakraborty in connection with #SushantSinghRajput's death case. She has been asked to appear before the agency at its Mumbai office on 7th August. — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

On Wednesday (August 5), the apex court had denied any interim protection to Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. Reportedly, as counsel for Rhea pressed for interim protection, the judge replied: "We want all parties to hold their hand for the time being. Lawyers are here and I am sure they have all heard you." Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2020 08:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).