Sushant Singh Rajput's death was preceded by his ex-manager Disha Salian's demise. It was a double shocker for people who knew both of them closely. We are still finding it difficult to cope with the fact that he is no more. What an incredible loss this is! But people on social media are using their time during the lockdown speculating theories behind the deaths and spreading rumours. Recently, Sooraj Pancholi was dragged into the controversy. There were stories abuzz that he was Salian's boyfriend and got her pregnant. Now Salian's family has released a statement asking people to stop spreading such rumours and try to be 'Humans first'. Sooraj Pancholi Says ‘Never Met Her’ As He Clarifies Speculations Linking Him to Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ex-Manager Disha Salian

In a long post shared by Filmfare's Middle-East account on Instagram, Salian's family has requested people to help them heal 'by not encouraging, entertaining, or spreading fake rumours.' Such things are hampering her family now who is grieving her loss deeply.

Sooraj obviously was quite aghast at the allegations. He told Beyond Bollywood, "I don’t even know Disha. I never met her in my life. I only knew about her after her death, and then later Sushant’s death, that too through social media. I’d never interacted, don’t know what she even looked like.” But people on social media still feel obliged to come up with ridiculous theories just because they have too much time at hand now, thanks to the pandemic.

