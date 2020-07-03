Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left a lot of unanswered questions but unfortunately, netizens have been launching their own investigations into it and it's not helping anyone. At a time when we should be celebrating Sushant Singh Rajput's work and cherish his memories, there are multiple conspiracy theories being built around his death and the newest one linked Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian who also died by suicide and also dragged Sooraj Pancholi in it. The actor has now reacted to the same after his name began trending on Twitter. Sooraj Pancholi Gets Dragged in Sushant Singh Rajput’s Suicide Controversy After Twitterati Falsely Pins Him as Ex-Manager Disha Salian’s Boyfriend.

Speaking to Beyond Bollywood, the actor spoke about not knowing Disha Salian at all. He said, "I don’t even know Disha. I never met her in my life. I only knew about her after her death, and then later Sushant’s death, that too through social media. I’d never interacted, don’t know what she even looked like.”

The actor also mentioned how it's completely insensitive to make such stories. In the same interaction, he said, " “It is inappropriate to talk [like this] about people who are no longer there. Think about the girl’s family, her brother and sister, and what they are going through right now. It is disheartening not because they are writing about me but you are writing this about someone who is not there anymore."Sushant Singh Rajput Was the Most Searched Keyword on Google in India for the Month of June.

It all started after bogus social media accounts shared posts alleging a connection between Sooraj and Disha. The actor who is being tried in late girlfriend Jiah Khan’s suicide case began trending last night after a few social media posts went viral.

