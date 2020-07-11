Sushant Singh Rajput's death still doesn't sink in.The news of the actor's sad demise came on June 14 and left all his fans and close friends devastated. Known for his talented acting skills and a charming smile, Sushant was destined for success and hence it hurts even more. In the light of his death, several conspiracies have developed from relating to the reason of his death to several other things. Fans have been blaming star kids and nepotism for the actor's death. Recently though his hometown did a kind thing to remember the actor by. Sushant hailed from Purnea district in Bihar and recently his hometown decided to celebrate him. Dil Bechara Title Track: Sushant Singh Rajput Leaves Us His Best Moves to Dance to His Memory With This Song (Watch Video).

As a way to pay tribute to the star, the road that goes from Madhubani to Mata Chowk has now been renamed as Sushant Singh Rajput road and the Ford Company roundabout has also been named as Sushant Singh Rajput Chowk. Pictures and videos from the town have surfaced online where the signboards can be seen with the words Sushant Singh Rajput chowk. Purnea's mayor, Savita Devi had earlier spoken to Hindustan Live and was quoted saying that Sushant was a great artist and this was a way of paying tribute to him. Ankita Lokhande's Boyfriend Vicky Jain Disables Instagram Comments After Receiving Hate Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise.

Check Out a Post from Purnea Times here:

Here's Another Tweet Showing a Video from Purnea:

As for the police investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, several people along with those close to the star and those who worked with him have been questioned. Recently, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali who was reported to have offered four films to the late actor recorded his statement at Bandra Police station.

