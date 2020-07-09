Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has left the doors of controversies open. From nepotism debate to mental health talk, there has been a lot of chatter on social media. 'Star kids' and 'influential celebs' are getting trolled. They were left with no option than either quitting Twitter and/or disabling comments on Instagram. The latest victim to the abuse over Dil Bechara star's tragic death is Ankita Lokhande's boyfriend, Vicky Jain. Pavitra Rishta Once Again: ZEE5 Cuts Special Promo Bringing Back Sushant Singh Rajput's Manav and Ankita Lokhande's Archana On Screen (Watch Video).

The late star was in a relationship with Ankita during his TV stint, Pavitra Rishta. The duo met on the sets of this soap as lead actors. They soon got into a relationship which lasted for six years. Even though they separated their ways, they were cordial post breakup.

Now, Ankita's businessman boyfriend was receiving unnecessary hate on the photo-sharing app. Even though he is not much active there, his old posts are filled with negative comment. This prompted him to disable the comments section. Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Ex-Girlfriend Ankita Lokhande Meets Late Actor's Family (View Pics).

Earlier, celebs like Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor to name a few, disabled their comments section on Instagram. Some of the celebs even bid goodbye to Twitter accounts due to 'all the negativity over it.'

