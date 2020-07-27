Actor Sushant Singh Rajput will forever remain in our prayers and hearts. An industry outsider, he made it to be one of Bollywood's anmol ratan before life had different plans for him and he ended up taking his own life at his Bandra home on June 14. During the preliminary investigations, it was revealed that Sushant had spoken to one of his sisters a few days before his death. It was with his older sister Shweta Singh Kirti who is based in the US. YouTubers Pay Ode to the Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Heart Touching Video.

In an emotional moment, Shweta took to Instagram to share a few memorable pictures of her darling younger brother and penned an anecdote detailing how she and Sushant were like 2 peas in a pod and how closed and attached their bond was. Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Pays Tribute to the Late Actor By Sharing a Video That Celebrates His Spirited Nature and Unmatched Talents (View Post).

Shweta also attached a screengrab of her last conversation with Sushant, where she asked him to come to the US and live with her for a while, to which Sushant replied, "Bohot mann karta he di ❤️❤️" Dil Bechara: Ankita Lokhande Reminisces Late Sushant Singh Rajput's Journey From Pavitra Rishta To Dil Bechara (View Post).

Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also left a comment on her post.

Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput have been demanding a CBI inquiry into his death and they suspect foul play. In fact, the Bandra Police, who has been handling the case have already interrogated close to 40 of Sushant's personal and professional associates with regards to the actor's extreme step. And after reading his chat with Shweta, we wish if only Sushant had flown down to be with his sister during his troubled last days...

