It's been over a month since we lost one of Bollywood's most talented actors, Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor died by suicide on June 14 at his Mumbai residence. Fans of the actor are still finding it hard to cope with his death and have been making sure to spread cheer and immense love for his last work, Dil Bechara which is all set to release on July 24. While it has been a difficult time for his friends and fans, it has been worse for his family. Recently, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a video giving tribute to her brother. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara Director Mukesh Chhabra Recalls His Last Conversation with the Late Actor..

In the video, we see Sushant doing everything he loved from playing the guitar, painting to reading. He is also seen dancing in one of the video. Sharing the amazing video that showcases how Sushant was indeed a man of many talents, his sister wrote, "A pain so precious so close tat u wldnt trade the world for it!! A wound so deep, so grave you wouldn't and couldn't ever share it!" The video is sure to get every Sushant fan emotional given it is impossible to fathom how such a gifted personality is no more with us. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: Aditya Chopra Records His Statement At The Police Station.

Check Out the Video Here:

The video shared by Sushant's sister is set to the song "Starry Starry Night" by Don McLean and it further makes us sad considering it fits perfectly for the person that Sushant was. Towards the end, the video captions, "In loving memory of Sushant Singh Rajput."

