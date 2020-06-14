Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Sushant Singh Rajput's Uncle Claims Actor Was Murdered, Demands CBI Enquiry Into His Death (Details Inside)

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 05:40 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput's Uncle Claims Actor Was Murdered, Demands CBI Enquiry Into His Death (Details Inside)
Sushant Singh Rajput (Right) His Uncle R.C.Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram, Navbharat Times)

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence. The actor hung himself and the body was discovered by his house help who informed the police. And while the primary investigations have ruled out suicide as the reason, a suicide note is yet to be found from the scene of death. Police officials who arrived at the actor's house also stated suicide to be the reason. RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Shocked Netizens Remember His Last Movie Chhichhore Where He Helps His Son Fight Suicidal Thoughts Inspiring Millions of Fans (Watch Viral Clip).

However, his uncle, back in Patna has refused to accept that Sushant took his own life. In a video interview with Navbharat Times, his uncle, R.C.Singh claimed that Sushant was a braveheart and would have never committed suicide and that he was killed. His uncle also claimed that his manager Disha Salian, who had died a few weeks ago was also murdered and so was Sushant. Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Mumbai Police Reveals No Suicide Note Found Yet In Their Statement, Actor's Body Taken For Post Mortem (View Pics)

 

In his statement to NBT, his Uncle revealed, "Yeh hathya hai, saazish hai, yahan ke tamaam naujawan aur Rajput mahasabha iss hatya ki jaanch ki maang karte hai CBI se, Amish Shah se, Narendra Modi se ki ek rashtravaadi yuvak ki hathya ho gayi Maharashtra mein." In Memoriam 2020: Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Chiranjeevi Sarja, Disha Salian - Celebs Whose Loss Left Us With a Heartbreak

He went on to say, "Abhi kuch din pehle unke manager ne aatmahatya kiya tha. Aur hatya hone ke baad usko dabaav mein daala hai. Humare bache ko dabaav meei rakha kyunki itna diler vyakti, diler kshatriya tha, Rajput tha, aatmahatya nahi kar sakta tha, uski hatya ki gayi hai." When he was quizzed by the reported about his identity, he said, "Mera naam R.C Singh hai, mera bhanja lagta hai woh." Sushant's body has been taken to the Cooper hospital for a post mortem. We await the official statement from the cops investigating the actor's death. 

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 05:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

