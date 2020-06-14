In Memoriam 2020: Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Chiranjeevi Sarja, Disha Salian - Celebs Whose Loss Left Us With a Heartbreak
2020 has been one of the most difficult years considering we have battled far too much from the coronavirus pandemic to Amphan cyclone and also some of the most shocking celebrity deaths. In 2020, we have lost some of the most talented actors across industries from Bollywood to South. On Sunday, June 14, another heartbreaking news of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was reported. The actor died by suicide at his Mumbai residence and it has left his fans as well his colleagues deeply saddened. For anyone who follows Indian cinema, the loss of Rajput comes after several other gems like him who were sadly lost during this year. Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide, Actor Found Hanging in His Apartment.
In 2020, we have already bid adieu to some veteran actors such as Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Basu Chatterjee among others. Not just actors, the year hasn't been kind to musicians as well. Last month, Bollywood also lost one of its dearest music composers, Wajid Khan. It's difficult to believe that in merely six months of 2020, we have lost some of the greatest artists. The rest of the year is certainly going to be difficult for us as we remember these lost gems for their beautiful work and how they touched so many lives. Sushant Singh Rajput Dies of Suicide: From Wanting To Become an Astronaut to Making MS Dhoni Fans Happy, The Chhichhore Actor's Life Journey Has Been Nothing But Enigmatic.
Sushant Singh Rajput
Rishi Kapoor
Irrfan Khan
Chiranjeevi Sarja
Basu Chatterjee
Wajid Khan
Disha Salian
Samir Bangara
Wendell Rodricks
Ranjit Chowdry
Sejal Sharma
Ravi Vallathol
Bullet Prakash
Jagesh Mukati
Manmeet Grewal
Preksha Mehta
Anil Suri
Sasi Kalinga
Looking at these amazing artists, all we can say is that they will be dearly missed but luckily their work will stay with us and we can cherish them through it.
