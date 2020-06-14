Coronavirus in India: Live Map

In Memoriam 2020: Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Chiranjeevi Sarja, Disha Salian - Celebs Whose Loss Left Us With a Heartbreak

Entertainment Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 05:11 PM IST
In Memoriam 2020: Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Chiranjeevi Sarja, Disha Salian - Celebs Whose Loss Left Us With a Heartbreak
Sushant Singh Rajput. Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor. (Photo Credits: Sushant Singh Rajput Death)

2020 has been one of the most difficult years considering we have battled far too much from the coronavirus pandemic to Amphan cyclone and also some of the most shocking celebrity deaths. In 2020, we have lost some of the most talented actors across industries from Bollywood to South. On Sunday, June 14, another heartbreaking news of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was reported. The actor died by suicide at his Mumbai residence and it has left his fans as well his colleagues deeply saddened. For anyone who follows Indian cinema, the loss of Rajput comes after several other gems like him who were sadly lost during this year. Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide, Actor Found Hanging in His Apartment.

In 2020, we have already bid adieu to some veteran actors such as Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Basu Chatterjee among others. Not just actors, the year hasn't been kind to musicians as well. Last month, Bollywood also lost one of its dearest music composers, Wajid Khan. It's difficult to believe that in merely six months of 2020, we have lost some of the greatest artists. The rest of the year is certainly going to be difficult for us as we remember these lost gems for their beautiful work and how they touched so many lives. Sushant Singh Rajput Dies of Suicide: From Wanting To Become an Astronaut to Making MS Dhoni Fans Happy, The Chhichhore Actor's Life Journey Has Been Nothing But Enigmatic.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo Credits: Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter)

Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor (Photo Credits: IANS)

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Chiranjeevi Sarja

Chiranjeevi Sarja (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Basu Chatterjee

Basu Chatterjee (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Wajid Khan

Wajid Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Disha Salian

Disha Salian With Varun Sharma
Disha Salian With Varun Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Samir Bangara

Samir Bangara
Samir Bangara (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Wendell Rodricks

Wendell Rodricks (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ranjit Chowdry

Ranjit Chowdhry (Photo Credit: File Image)

Sejal Sharma

Sejal Sharma
Sejal Sharma (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ravi Vallathol

Ravi Vallathol Dead (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bullet Prakash

Bullet Prakash (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jagesh Mukati

Shree Ganesha Actor Jagesh Mukati (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Manmeet Grewal

Manmeet Grewal(Photo Credit: twitter)

Preksha Mehta

Crime Patrol Actress Preksha Mehta (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anil Suri

Anil Suri (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Sasi Kalinga

Sasi Kalinga (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Looking at these amazing artists, all we can say is that they will be dearly missed but luckily their work will stay with us and we can cherish them through it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

