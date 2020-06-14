Coronavirus in India: Live Map

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Shocked Netizens Remember His Last Movie Chhichhore Where He Helps His Son Fight Suicidal Thoughts Inspiring Millions of Fans (Watch Viral Clip)

Viral Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 05:02 PM IST
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Shocked Netizens Remember His Last Movie Chhichhore Where He Helps His Son Fight Suicidal Thoughts Inspiring Millions of Fans (Watch Viral Clip)
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Shocked Netizens Remember His Last Movie Chhichhore (Photo Credits: YouTube /Twitter and File Image)

From becoming a household name as Manav in Pavitra Rishta to an playing the role of an inspiring father in Chhichhore, Sushant Singh Rajput has done some of the most commendable roles. His journey from TV to the big screen will live as an example of the fact that hard work is the key to success. However, today when the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death came in, it sent shock waves to the entire country. While some are unable to let the news sink in, some cannot wrap their heads around the fact that Sushant Sing Rajput is the same guy who played the role of a positivity-filled, middle-aged father who leaves no stones unturned in bringing his son out his suicidal thoughts and showing him that there is always hope!

It is giving people goosebumps to even think about the movie that may have inspired millions of his fans to not give up on life. He brilliantly played the role of a father who teaches his son that suicide is never an option no matter how hard the situations get. The whole movie is based on him revisiting times from his college days when he was tagged as a "loser" and how he never let that take the best of you. Check out what netizens have to say:

A particular scene in the movie when Singh tells his son not to ever think of suicide is going viral. Watch video:

Some of his famous movies are MS Dhoni, Chhichhore, Kai Po Che, etc. Mental health matters and it is important that people speak and talk about whatever is bothering them. Let's follow what Sushant Singh Rajput taught us in the movie, suicide is never an option.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 05:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

