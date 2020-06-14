RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Shocked Netizens Remember His Last Movie Chhichhore Where He Helps His Son Fight Suicidal Thoughts Inspiring Millions of Fans (Watch Viral Clip)

From becoming a household name as Manav in Pavitra Rishta to an playing the role of an inspiring father in Chhichhore, Sushant Singh Rajput has done some of the most commendable roles. His journey from TV to the big screen will live as an example of the fact that hard work is the key to success. However, today when the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death came in, it sent shock waves to the entire country. While some are unable to let the news sink in, some cannot wrap their heads around the fact that Sushant Sing Rajput is the same guy who played the role of a positivity-filled, middle-aged father who leaves no stones unturned in bringing his son out his suicidal thoughts and showing him that there is always hope!

It is giving people goosebumps to even think about the movie that may have inspired millions of his fans to not give up on life. He brilliantly played the role of a father who teaches his son that suicide is never an option no matter how hard the situations get. The whole movie is based on him revisiting times from his college days when he was tagged as a "loser" and how he never let that take the best of you. Check out what netizens have to say:

Why #SushantSinghRajput why? You told your kid in #Chhichhore not to end up your life because of a bad result, why did you harm yourself? Why would you do this to yourself? I’m shocked! — Samina Shaikh (@saminaUFshaikh) June 14, 2020

Shocking

It's shocking, the man who performed in #Chhichhore #MSDhoni and taught us how to come out from worst situations has committed Suicide... 2020 is worst.... pic.twitter.com/fOc4xLKxHv — Ronak Vishwakarma (@Ronak_104S) June 14, 2020

Unbelievable

#Chhichhore - Movie that taught us there is a solution for every problem Suicide is not the solution Lead Actor #SushantSinghRajput Commits Suicide 💔 You never knew 😣 pic.twitter.com/RPY0CH1P5z — Thyview (@Thyview) June 14, 2020

It is so difficult To Accept the News

RIP

#SushantSinghRajput He taught us how to cope with failures and live life by his wonderful piece of art #chhichhore movie. I can't believe that he would left us like this, I'm speechless 💔 Rest in peace sir😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7lXk7pHXvV — ❤️🄵🄰🅁🄰🅉👈🏻 (@IamSomebodyz) June 14, 2020

Prayers

You were one the person I inspired from! I saw my hero fav human being @mahi7781 in you! I became your fan after MS DHONI! I had created memories with #chhichhore, hope to say all this when I see you again! Rest in peace champ!!!! pic.twitter.com/9LuttrW4z5 — vignesh kumar (@vgkumar288) June 14, 2020

Please Speak Up!

It saddening to hear about the #suicide of a very strong & talented actor like @itsSSR who gave a strong message from his film #Chhichhore to our youth against #depression & #SuicideAwareness but we lost him at the hands of same reasons. May his soul attain peace💐🙏#savemen 👇 pic.twitter.com/P9TzhNTz6n — Vaastav Foundation (@vaastavngo) June 14, 2020

Who Knew?

#SushantSinghRajput the man who inspired everyone with his last film #Chhichhore not to lose any hope & to fight with suicidal thoughts likes an unbreakable bull in this race of life, eventually chooses that path. Some sufferings are personal they say :) You’ll be missed @itsSSR pic.twitter.com/Mblvojp5Pd — It’s Raj (@I_Me_Raj_) June 14, 2020

A particular scene in the movie when Singh tells his son not to ever think of suicide is going viral. Watch video:

Some of his famous movies are MS Dhoni, Chhichhore, Kai Po Che, etc. Mental health matters and it is important that people speak and talk about whatever is bothering them. Let's follow what Sushant Singh Rajput taught us in the movie, suicide is never an option.

