Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu says she is not a 'protein bar kind of a person' and that laddoos work for her. Taapsee posted a string of pictures on Instagram where she could be seen gorging on some besan laddoos. "Not a Protein Bar kind of person. What works for me are 'laddoos' approved by my superwoman @munmun.Ganeriwal. Filled up with the goodness of besan, coconut, nuts, gond and ghee. She calls it the 'Protein Energy Balls' and I call it my 'healthy indulgence'#rashmirocket#eatingwise#healthyistasty," she wrote as the caption. Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu Heads To Bhuj For The Sports Drama’s Last Schedule

Taapsee is currently busy shooting for her next film "Rashmi Rocket". In "Rashmi Rocket", Taapsee plays a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee's husband in the sports drama helmed by Director Akarsh Khurana. Taapsee Pannu Resembles a City Girl Living a Perfect, Glamorous Life in Her New Photoshoot for Elle India (View Pics)

Check Out Taapsee Pannu's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Taapsee recently concluded the Jharkhand schedule for the film and is gearing up for the next schedule in Bhuj .

