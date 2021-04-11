Maharashtra is in a state of partial lockdown and actress Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram on Sunday morning, to post her lockdown gaze. She shared a black and white picture of her dressed in a formal shirt, pants and a long coat. She completed the look with a loose bun. "My lockdown Sunday gaze", she captioned the picture. Meanwhile, the actress has multiple projects lined up. She is currently shooting for her film Shabaash Mithu. Taapsee Pannu Dons A Classic Black Three-Piece Suit, Says ‘Who Wears Pants in the House’ (View Pic).

Taapsee has been keeping her fans updated with pictures from the shoot as well as the preparations. The film is based on the life of Indian women's ODI cricket team captain Mithali Dorai Raj. It has been written by Priya Aven and directed by Rahul Dholakia. Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu Trains for Mithali Raj Biopic in Open Ground as Gyms Get Shut In COVID-19 Lockdown, Says ‘No Excuses’.

Check Out Taapsee Pannu's Instagram Post Below:

She is also part of the film Haseen Dilruba, directed by Vinil Mathew. She will be seen alongside actor Vikrant Massey in the film. Her other upcoming films are "Rashmi Rocket" and "Looop Lapeta".

