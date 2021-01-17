Social media plays a very vital role in the life of our Bollywood celebrities, as via the platforms, they can interact with their fans. But as every coin has two sides, if there are positives, then there are also negatives. Recently, Bollywood's bold and beautiful actress, Tabu informed her fans that her Instagram account has been hacked. Yes, after Esha Deol, Farah Khan, Vikrant Massey, Renee Sen, she becomes the latest celeb to get targeted by anonymous hackers. Even though her Instagram was hacked, she somehow managed to post a message on her story. After Farah Khan and Asha Bhonsle, Esha Deol's Instagram Account Hacked and Recovered.

"Hack alert. My account is hacked. Please do not click on any link from my account," she captioned her Instagram story. The hacker had posted a promotional post on Tabu's social media page which asked her followers to play mobile board games and earn money. The said post went viral online in no time. Creepy, isn't it? Kriti Sanon's Instagram Account HACKED! Actress Warns Fans Not To Respond to Messages.

Check Out The Hackers Post:

Tabu's Instagram Hacked (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tabu's Message:

Tabu Instagram Story

Earlier to this, a few days back, Sushmita Sen had taken to her Insta to express how her daughter Renee's account was hacked, “Please note, my daughter Renee’s #instagram Account has been Hacked by some idiot, who doesn’t realise yet, that Renee is happy to begin anew!! I feel bad for the guy!! Keeping you all posted!!! #solareclipse #randomchaos #newbeginnings I love you guys," she had written.

Well, seems like some hackers are really sitting on planet X and targeting one B-town celeb at a time. Workwise, Tabu was last seen in The Suitable Boy which starred Ishaan Khatter opposite her. She has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in her kitty next. Stay tuned!

