Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS): Bollywood actress Esha Deol joined the list of celebrities to fall victim of cyber fraud, which has been targeting B-Towners for the past one month now. Esha revealed on Twitter on Sunday that her Instagram account has been hacked. "This morning my official Instagram account imeshadeol got Hacked, so please don't reply to any msg if you received any from my Instagram account. Sorry for the inconvenience. Insta Id : imeshadeol," the actress tweeted from her verified account on Sunday morning. Esha Deol Birthday: Here’s Looking At The Bollywood Actress’ Best Films!.

However, her cyber team was quick enough and come evening, the lady's account was restored and she gained back possession of the same. Well, looks like these cyber bullies are working overtime these days to overcome joblessness by hacking into celeb accounts. I Am the First Author in Our Family: Esha Deol Takhtani.

Check Out Esha's Posts Below:

One of Her Account Being Hacked:

This morning my official Instagram account imeshadeol got Hacked , so please don’t reply to any msg if you received any from my Instagram account. Sorry for the inconvenience. Insta Id : imeshadeol pic.twitter.com/AbLg79WxIY — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) January 10, 2021

One Informing Fans of Her Account Being Restored:

MY INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT HAS BEEN RESTORED Just wanted to update you all ! I thank @imaritrads from my team & the support team @instagram especially mr.Sudhanshu 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/FIEXzjnxRK — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) January 10, 2021

Bollywood celebrities have recently fallen prey to cyber frauds targeting their Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts. The list includes filmmakers Farah Khan and Aanand L. Rai, singers Ankit Tiwari and Asha Bhonsle, actors Vikrant Massey, Poonam Pndey, Ritiesh Deshmukh and Urmila Matondkar among others.

