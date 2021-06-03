Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin cant wait to travel to Delhi, where he will finally meet his parents after over a year. "The past year has been a very difficult trade-off between working on film sets in Mumbai and restricting one's travel to spend time at home. The thought of endangering friends and family has been a constant constraint," Tahir said. He added: "This week I will go home to Delhi after over a year to meet with my parents. It will be an emotional reunion, something I'm looking forward to." Looop Lapeta Makers Introduce Tahir Raj Bhasin As Satya, The Loveable ‘Jholer’!

Tahir was working all through the pandemic as he announced three projects. He will be seen in Looop Lapeta, Bulbul Tarang and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. Given the fact that he was on sets, Tahir didn't want to put his parents at risk, and stayed away from home. The actor cannot wait to meet his parents. Tahir Raj Bhasin on 83’s Theatrical Release: Glad That People Are Going to Experience It on Big Screen.

"It has been way too long and I immensely look forward to some down time, long chats and home cooked food. The kind of months we have lived through has made me value them even more, miss them dearly and care about their health and safety more than ever before," he said.

Tahir says he wants to switch off his phone and just be with them. The actor added: "As a family, we share everything, even the tiniest details about each other, with each other. So, we have a lot to catch up on." Tahir will also be seen in the Ranveer Singh-starrer 83, directed by Kabir Khan. He plays legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar in the film.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2021 05:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).