Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan's Azaad made its theatrical debut today (January 17). Despite mixed critical reception, the film has now received a boost from Bollywood stars. Lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma publicly supported the film by showcasing their dance skills to the popular "Uyi Amma" song from Azaad. Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha, further amplified the excitement by sharing a video on Instagram. The video captures her and Tamannaah effortlessly performing the "Uyi Amma" dance routine, culminating in a surprise cameo by Vijay Varma. The post encouraged viewers to book their tickets for Azaad, hinting at the film's entertainment value. ‘Azaad’ Movie Review: In Aaman Devgan-Rasha Thadani’s Predictable Debut Film, Their Four-Legged Co-Star Steals the Show Even From Ajay Devgn! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Rasha Thadani, Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma Dance to "Uyi Amma"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasha Thadani (@rashathadani)

Watch "Uyi Amma" Song:

