Saif Ali Khan starrer Tandav has become a hot topic of discussion amongst the audience. The show created by Ali Abbas Zafar is a political drama that premiered on Amazon Prime Video just a few days back. The show has some explicit content that was not very well received by a section of the audience. Many felt that show was hurting religious sentiment with the depiction of their lords in a different light. Political leaders took grave offence to the content represented in the series and have filed a complaint with the I&B minister to look into the matter. An FIR has also been lodged against the series' makers in Lucknow. Tandav: FIR Against Saif Ali Khan’s Amazon Prime Show Lodged in Lucknow over Depicting Hindu Gods in a Bad Light.

Amid all the chaos and controversy, police officials were spotted outside Saif Ali Khan's house in Mumbai. A police van, a few patrolling officers and policemen have been placed in the area to avoid any sort of commotion that may take place. Saif and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan are expecting their second child to arrive soon and are soon to shift in their new house as well and hence it was only suitable that they get some protection.

Talking about the FIR, it was lodged at the Hazratganj police station late on Sunday night by senior sub-inspector Amarnath Yadav. He also named Amazon Prime's India head of original content Aparna Purohit, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra and another unnamed person in his complaint. "A police team from Hazratganj will leave for Mumbai to investigate and interrogate those named in the FIR on Monday," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, central zone, Somen Barma. Tandav: Saif Ali Khan's Amazon Prime Show in Controversy as BJP Files Complaint Against it For Hurting Hindu Sentiments.

Scenes from the show where Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who is a Muslim, portrays the role of Lord Shiva in one of the sequences in the series, have offended the audience. Owing to this, he and the makers have been bashed for hurting Hindu religious sentiments. Tandav sees Saif Ali Khan as a politician. Apart from him, the show features Zeeshan Ayub, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Gauahar Khan in pivotal roles. It's a nine-episode web show on Amazon Prime.

