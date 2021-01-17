It's been a few days, that Amazon Prime Videos web-series Tandav starring Saif Ali Khan is literally creating tandav on the internet. This Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has been garnering mixed reviews where many have claimed that the series hurt Hindu sentiments and so it should be banned. A while back, BJP leader Ram Kadam had filed a police complaint against the web show and said that he has decided to write a letter to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar regarding this issue and talk how OTT platforms also need censorship. #BanTandavNow: Twitterati Label Saif Ali Khan’s Amazon Prime Show As ‘Anti-Hindu Series’, Say Makers Are Allegedly Mocking Hindu Gods.

Now, as per the latest update by ANI, Amazon Prime Video officials in India has been summoned by the Information & Broadcasting Ministry, in connection with the controversy around web series Tandav. Yes, you read that right. The series has been tagged 'anti-Hindu' for mocking Indian gods. Well, this definitely looks like a legal mess for the series' makers.

Check Out ANI's Tweet:

Amazon Prime Video officials in India summoned by the Information & Broadcasting Ministry, in connection with the controversy around web series 'Tandav' — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2021

For instance, actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub, who is a Muslim, portrays the role of Muslim in one of the sequences in the series. Owing to this, he and the makers have been bashed for hurting Hindu religious sentiments.

Meanwhile, Tandav sees Saif Ali Khan as a politician. Apart from him, the show features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Gauahar Khan in pivotal roles. It's a nine-episode web show on Amazon Prime. Stay tuned!

