While Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is still a hot topic of discussion in Bollywood, new reports suggest his cousin Aadar Jain is also planning to tie the knot with his girlfriend, Tara Sutaria. The couple is going strong in their relationship and sources suggest they are even planning to settle down very soon. While they are yet to make their relationship official, Tara had recently hinted about being in a committed relationship and her presence at his home gatherings definitely proves the intensity and seriousness of their romance. Tara Sutaria Steps Out for a Date With Rumoured Boyfriend Aadar Jain (View Pics).

Speaking about their decision to tie the knot, a source close to the Kapoor family in his conversation with SpotboyE said, "For whatever reason, I don’t think Ranbir is ready yet to get married(to Alia). His cousin Aadar is very much the family man. He wants to marry Tara at the earliest. His elder brother Armaan got married to his girlfriend last year. There is no hurdle to Aadar getting married in spite of the fact that his career has still not taken off and Tara Sutaria’s career has just taken off." Tara Sutaria And Aadar Jain Are Talking In Nat King Cole's Verses And We Can't Help But Ask 'What's Cooking, Guys?'

While Ranbir-Alia's wedding may take some time, Aadar and Tara can very well go ahead and make their big announcement. Yes, we know she's just getting started in the industry and settling down might not be on her mind but she's head over heels in love with her man and that may just prompt her to take the big plunge. Though it's too early to predict, we hope to see this big fat celebrity wedding in 2021.

