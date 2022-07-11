Bollywood actor John Abraham will be seen starring in producer Dinesh Vijan's upcoming production Tehran, an action thriller. The announcement video features an intense looking John in his first look of the film. Tehran: John Abraham To Star In An Action-Thriller Inspired By True Events; Film To Release On January 26, 2023.

Inspired by true events, if this sneak peak is anything to go by, audiences have quite a power packed tale to look forward to! Shooting of the film has now commenced. Tehran: Shooting Of John Abraham – Arun Gopalan’s Action Thriller Begins (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

A Maddock Films production in association with Bake My Cake Films, Tehran has been directed by Arun Gopalan, written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell.

