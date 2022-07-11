Arun Gopalan is set to helm the film Tehran that would feature John Abraham in the lead. The action thriller is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films in association with Bake My Cake Films. The upcoming action flick is written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish P Verma. The makers shared a video post and announced that the shooting of Tehran has commenced. Tehran: John Abraham To Star In An Action-Thriller Inspired By True Events; Film To Release On January 26, 2023.

Shooting Of Tehran Begins

