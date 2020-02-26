Thappad: Aamir Khan Congratulates Late Actress Reema Lagoo’s Daughter Mrunmayee for the Release of Her First Writing Assignment

Aamir Khan Is All Praises For Thappad Co-Writer Mrunmayee Lagoo (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The industry is busy hailing Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati’s spectacular performance and Anubhav Sinha’s exceptional direction in Thappad. There is one more person from the team about whom Aamir Khan would like to praise. Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist is talking about the co-writer of Thappad, Mrunmayee Lagoo. For the unversed, Mrunmayee is the daughter of late actress Reema Lagoo and Thappad is her first writing assignment of which Aamir is extremely proud. Thappad Movie Review: Taapsee Pannu - Pavail Gulati’s Thought-Provoking Film Gets a Thumbs Up from Critics.

Thappad will be releasing on February 28, but a special screening was held on February 25 for which many critics and celebs had attended. The film has been written by Anubhav Sinha and co-written by Mrunmayee Lagoo. The gripping tale that revolved around domestic violence and how a spouse ends up taking the partner for granted, has been lauded by critics. Aamir not only wished the team good luck for the film but was also all praises for Mrunmayee. He wrote, “Dear Mrunmayee, wishing you all the very best for the release of your 1st writing assignment, Thappad. All the very best Mrunmayee, Anubhav, Taapsee, and the entire team!” Sonam Kapoor Appreciates Taapsee Pannu by Calling Her a Clutter Breaker, Thappad Star Is Truly Elated.

Aamir Khan’s Post For Team Thappad

Dear Mrunmayee, wishing you all the very best for the release of your 1st writing assignment, Thappad. All the very best Mrunmayee, Anubhav, Taapsee, and the entire team! Cheers. a.https://t.co/P2ZO5f710a — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 26, 2020

Aamir Khan shares a great rapport with Mrunmayee Lagoo as these two have worked with each other in the past. As per IMDB, Mrunmayee has worked with the superstar in his films such as Talaash (second second assistant director), Dangal (script supervisor) and 3 Idiots (third assistant director). Not only with her, but Aamir had also worked with late actress Reema Lagoo in two films, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Rangeela.