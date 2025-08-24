Mumbai, August 24: Veteran actor Anupam Kher has given a glimpse of his role of Indian freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi from the upcoming film ‘The Bengal Files’. On Sunday, the senior actor took to his Instagram, and shared a monochromatic video from the sets of the film. The BTS video shows him walking with his arms around the neck of director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and an assistant director. He wrote in the caption, “From the sets of @vivekagnihotri’s #TheBengalFiles! @pallavijoshiofficial #Gandhi #BehindTheScenes”.

Anupam Kher Shares Glimpse of His Role As Mahatma Gandhi

‘The Bengal Files’ is set against the blood-soaked backdrop of West Bengal’s violent political past, and based on true events and spine-chilling testimonies. The film is based on the Direct Action Day, and is touted to bring events from one of the darkest chapters of modern India to light. Mahatma Gandhi had camped in Noakhali for four months and toured the district in a mission to restore peace and communal harmony. ‘Nature Will Reply’: Anupam Kher’s Strong Message After Cloudburst Devastation in North India (Watch Video).

Earlier, actress-producer Pallavi Joshi, who has co-produced and acts in ‘The Bengal Files’, had opened up on the blockade imposed on the trailer of the film, and has called the ruling government of West Bengal for the same. She said the trailer of the film, and a special screening was stopped on the orders of the ruling government of TMC spearheaded by Mamata Banerjee. The makers of ‘The Bengal Files’ wanted to launch the trailer of the film in Kolkata on August 16, which marks the 79th anniversary of the Direct Action Day, a dark chapter in the history of India when the state of Bengal was rocked by widespread communal riots. ‘Bahot Taqleef Hui’: Mithun Chakraborty on ‘The Bengal Files’ Role, Vivek Agnihotri and Propaganda Allegations Against Film (Exclusive).

Talking about the blockade, Pallavi earlier told IANS, “Well, it was very clearly done by the ruling party, and we are making no bones about it. We knew that we'd get some kind of resistance”. “But we didn't know it would be like this, that we won't be able to show our trailer at all. It was very significant for us to choose Kolkata to release our trailer on August 16, which was the anniversary of Direct Action Day”, she added.

‘The Bengal Files’ also stars Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumar. The film is written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. Presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha, The film is a worldwide release by Zee Studios, and will arrive in theatres on September 5, 2025.

